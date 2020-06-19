4 people displaced by overnight fire in Antigonish, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been displaced by an overnight fire that gutted a five-unit condominium building in Antigonish, N.S., according to the Canadian Red Cross.

In a statement, the organization said the fire happened on Hawthorne Street and was reported around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Only two units were occupied at the time, and there were no injuries.

“The owner lived in one condo and a couple with one child occupied the adjacent unit,” the Canadian Red Cross said.

All four are staying with relatives or friends in the community for now, and have been assisted by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases including clothing, food and other essential needs.

