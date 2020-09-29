Court appearances can now be made at the Guelph Public Library

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Public Library has teamed up with Legal Aid Ontario and the John Howard Society to offer tablets for those making a virtual court appearance.

Most court matters are now being handled via Zoom due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and some people do not have access to a computer, a smartphone or the internet.

The library says tablets are now available at its main branch on Norfolk Street.

Read more: University of Guelph unveils action plan to combat racism

“This is an example of how the library supports those in the community with little or no access to technology and the internet,” library CEO Steven Kraft said.

Those going to the library will need to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer before asking staff for a tablet. A library card is not required, but some form of collateral, such as identification, is required to borrow one.

Story continues below advertisement

Library staff are also available to provide assistance.

2:02 Experts discuss impact of COVID-19 court delays on sexual assault victims Experts discuss impact of COVID-19 court delays on sexual assault victims