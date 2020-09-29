Menu

Canada

Court appearances can now be made at the Guelph Public Library

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 1:00 pm
The Guelph Public Library is offering tablets for virtual court appearances.
The Guelph Public Library is offering tablets for virtual court appearances. Matt Carty / Global News

The Guelph Public Library has teamed up with Legal Aid Ontario and the John Howard Society to offer tablets for those making a virtual court appearance.

Most court matters are now being handled via Zoom due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and some people do not have access to a computer, a smartphone or the internet.

The library says tablets are now available at its main branch on Norfolk Street.

“This is an example of how the library supports those in the community with little or no access to technology and the internet,” library CEO Steven Kraft said.

Trending Stories

Those going to the library will need to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer before asking staff for a tablet. A library card is not required, but some form of collateral, such as identification, is required to borrow one.

Library staff are also available to provide assistance.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
