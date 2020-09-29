Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police release composite sketch of suspect in roadside attack

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 1:08 pm
Calgary police released this sketch description of the suspect in hopes of identifying a man involved in a roadside stabbing.
Calgary police released this sketch description of the suspect in hopes of identifying a man involved in a roadside stabbing. Calgary Police

Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a suspect from a roadside assault this summer that left the victim in life-threatening condition.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s and around six-feet-tall with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, a red baseball cap, white sneakers, sunglasses and a blue surgical mask, police said.

Read more: Driver stabbed in apparent road rage incident in Renfrew: Calgary police

According to police, the altercation happened just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Two men were driving in a 2017 Mazda A3 when they noticed their vehicle being tailgated by a grey Nissan SUV, police said.

Calgary police released a CCTV image of the vehicle involved in a roadside attack that left the victim with life-threatening stab wounds.
Calgary police released a CCTV image of the vehicle involved in a roadside attack that left the victim with life-threatening stab wounds. Calgary Police

The driver of the Mazda reportedly pulled over in the 500 block of 10 Avenue N.E., and the Nissan followed suit. Police said the driver of the Nissan got out of his vehicle and walked to the driver side of the Mazda, where the window was open.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Vehicle shot during road rage incident in Calgary

Police alleged the man then leaned through the open window, stabbed the driver and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where his condition has since been upgraded to stable, according to police.

Investigators think the attack was unprovoked.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video 'Drive safe tips: Avoiding road rage' Drive safe tips: Avoiding road rage
Drive safe tips: Avoiding road rage

With files from Melissa Gilligan.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceStabbingCalgary PoliceCPSSuspectCalgary StabbingSketchroadside assaultroadside attackroadside stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers