Police arrest man suspected of hitting pedestrians with truck in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a Welland man believed to have intentionally struck two men with a truck in St. Catharines.

Officers arrested the 21-year-old at a Mountain Road home near the QEW in Niagara Falls on Monday night.

The man is facing multiple charges including assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and vehicle theft, for allegedly trying to hit two pedestrians with a vehicle near Court and Church streets just before Noon on Thursday.

Investigators say two men in their 20s were hit by a black Chevy Cobalt which hit a tree after striking the victims.

A 25-year-old pedestrian was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot and was seen getting into another vehicle near Church Street, police say.

The suspect evaded police in Fonthill before heading to the Toronto-bound QEW via Appleby Line in Burlington.

The accused will appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111 ext. 4322.

Anonymous tips can be left with Niagara Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.