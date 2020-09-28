Law enforcement agencies across U.S. report 911 outages

Send this page to someone via email

A number of U.S. law enforcement agencies said their 911 lines were not operating Monday evening.

In a tweet Monday evening just before 8 p.m. ET, the Minneapolis Police Department said the outage was “nationwide.”

“This is for phone calls and text messaging,” the service said.

ATTENTION: The 911 lines are not operational nationwide. This is for phone calls and text messaging. If you need police, fire or emergency medical assistance in Minneapolis, please call 612-348-2345. We will advise when this issue is fixed. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) September 28, 2020

In Nevada, the Washoe Sheriff department said 911 systems were down in a number of areas including Washow County, Reno and Sparks.

“Rerouting is unconfirmed at this time,” the tweet reads.

All 911 systems are down in Washoe County/ Reno / Sparks. Rerouting is unconfirmed at this time. If you need emergency assistance call (775) 785-9276 for unincorporated Washoe County response — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) September 28, 2020

Similarly, the Delaware State Police said it’s dispatch centres were “currently experiencing a state wide interruption in service.”

“Anyone attempting to call 911 either by cellphone or landline will experience a busy signal,” the force said in a statement. “At this time the issue is being addressed and it is unknown how long the 911 phone service will be unavailable.”

Meanwhile, in Minnesota the Hennepin Sheriff’s department said it had experienced the outage too, but that the service was back up and running.

In a tweet just after 8 p.m. ET, the Sheriff’s office said “functionality has been restored.”

“Please do not call 911 to test the system, as it may interfere with real emergency calls getting through,” the tweet reads.

911 functionality has been restored. Please do not call 911 to test the system, as it may interfere with real emergency calls getting through. — Hennepin Sheriff (@HennepinSheriff) September 29, 2020

In Arizona, the Oro Valley Police said it too had experienced the outage, but that the issue had been fixed.

It's fixed! 911 is back up for all agencies!

We did take this opportunity to test the "Text to 911" and that did continue to work through this outage. So keep that in mind, it is another way to contact police services. pic.twitter.com/TvuSqC7rIt — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) September 29, 2020

“911 is back up for all agencies,” the tweet read.

It was not immediately clear what was causing the outage, or if functionality had been restored to all affected forces.

— More to come.