Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

Law enforcement agencies across U.S. report 911 outages

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Breaking News file

A number of U.S. law enforcement agencies said their 911 lines were not operating Monday evening.

In a tweet Monday evening just before 8 p.m. ET, the Minneapolis Police Department said the outage was “nationwide.”

“This is for phone calls and text messaging,” the service said.

In Nevada, the Washoe Sheriff department said 911 systems were down in a number of areas including Washow County, Reno and Sparks.

“Rerouting is unconfirmed at this time,” the tweet reads.

Similarly, the Delaware State Police said it’s dispatch centres were “currently experiencing a state wide interruption in service.”

Trending Stories

“Anyone attempting to call 911 either by cellphone or landline will experience a busy signal,” the force said in a statement. “At this time the issue is being addressed and it is unknown how long the 911 phone service will be unavailable.”

Meanwhile, in Minnesota the Hennepin Sheriff’s department said it had experienced the outage too, but that the service was back up and running.

In a tweet just after 8 p.m. ET, the Sheriff’s office said “functionality has been restored.”

“Please do not call 911 to test the system, as it may interfere with real emergency calls getting through,” the tweet reads.

In Arizona, the Oro Valley Police said it too had experienced the outage, but that the issue had been fixed.

“911 is back up for all agencies,” the tweet read.

It was not immediately clear what was causing the outage, or if functionality had been restored to all affected forces.

— More to come.

911 Emergency Services U.S. police US police emergency services US police outages US 911 US emergency services
