Music education bursary created in memory of Mike ‘Beard Guy’ Taylor

A legacy of a late Burlington musician will continue through the creation of a bursary in his name.

The Sound of Music Festival and the entertainment law firm of Taylor Oballa Murray Leyland, with the co-operation of Burlington band Walk Off the Earth, have announced the creation of the Mike Taylor Music Education Bursary.

Taylor, often referred to as “Beard Guy,” died in his sleep of natural causes in December 2018 at age 51. He was one-fifth of Walk Off The Earth.

Sound of Music Festival Executive Director Myles Rusak says $1,000 will be awarded each year to a promising young individual from the community, helping them to pursue their dreams of a career in music.

Rusak adds that they wanted to create something that would “cement the legacy” that Taylor left behind, and will be looking to award the bursary to someone who “embodies” his love for music, sport and the community, while honouring his commitment to music education.

Rusak recognizes that $1,000 is not life-changing money, but “having been through this and knowing the difficulties of paying for your education, we’re hoping that $1,000 will at least bring some impact to that person continuing their education.”

The $1,000 bursary will be awarded annually following a call for submissions.

The recipient will be chosen by a panel consisting of representatives of the Sound of Music, Taylor Oballa Murray Leyland LLP and a member of Taylor family.

