Mountie struck by stolen vehicle during alleged Okanagan crime spree: police

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 3:54 pm
Image captured on the RCMP cruiser camera which shows the stolen white Kia Forte backing into another passenger vehicle.
Image captured on the RCMP cruiser camera which shows the stolen white Kia Forte backing into another passenger vehicle. RCMP/Submitted

RCMP are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly struck a Penticton, B.C., police officer in a stolen vehicle early Monday morning before torching the car.

Police say a Penticton Mountie was conducting a traffic stop in the alleyway of Latimer Street, between Wade and Orchard avenues, when an unrelated vehicle backed into the passenger vehicle pulled over by police.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 am.

Read more: Repeat offender arrested again, new charges approved, say Penticton RCMP

Police say the suspect vehicle suddenly pulled forward, struck the uniformed police officer, side-wiped the marked police vehicle and fled the area.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured, while the police officer was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video '‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment' ‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment
‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment

Investigators say the suspect vehicle, a white Kia Forte, had been reported stolen on Sept. 26 in Kelowna’s Rutland area.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Osoyoos RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle fire in a wildland area near Fairwinds Drive.

Officers discovered the vehicle was the same stolen Kia Forte believed to be involved in the Penticton incident.

Read more: Penticton arrest now subject of IIO investigation, say B.C. RCMP

Another vehicle, a dark blue late 90’s Nissan pickup truck, was reported stolen from a nearby location.

A short time before 11:30 a.m., Osoyoos RCMP responded to a local motel where the stolen Nissan pick-up truck was found abandoned.

Anyone with any additional information about the string of alleged crimes, or anyone with video surveillance footage that may aid investigators, is urged to call Penticton RCMP or Osoyoos RCMP.

Tipsters can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

