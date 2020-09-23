Penticton arrest now subject of IIO investigation, say B.C. RCMP

The B.C. RCMP say they’ve notified the Independent Investigations Office of BC following the arrest of a man in Penticton who was later transported to hospital.
According to police, officers attended a residence along Okanagan Ave. East following a report of an allegedly intoxicated man on Monday, Sept. 21.
Police say the man was arrested just after 7 p.m., for causing a disturbance and was transported to the Penticton RCMP detachment.
“After being lodged into a cell, the man suffered serious injuries and BC Emergency Health Services was called,” said B.C. RCMP.
“The man was transported to a local area hospital where he remains.”
The RCMP say the IIO is now investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the man’s injuries.
RCMP also said that since the matter is now under investigation, no further information will be released by police.
