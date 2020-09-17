Repeat offender arrested again, new charges approved, say Penticton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A repeat offender with a court history that includes assault, break and enter and resisting arrest was arrested again this week, say police.

According to Penticton RCMP, new charges have been approved against Bryan Lamb, 50, for a variety of incidents since mid-August.

Police say three incidents occurred between Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, with Lamb then being arrested again on Sept. 15 for breaching court-ordered conditions.

The first incident, say police, happened Aug. 18, with officers responding to a break and enter in progress in the 3500 block of Skaha Road at 1:30 a.m.

During the incident, an individual confronted the suspect, with the suspect reportedly hitting the individual with a baseball bat before fleeing on foot.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was assessed at the scene by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Five days later, on Aug. 23, a 10 p.m. disturbance involving a reportedly intoxicated man obstructing along the 1000 block of Westminster Avenue West drew a police response.

RCMP say the man was throwing items, screaming and allegedly trying to fight passersby.

“Front-line officers responded to the scene and recognized the man as the suspect from the August 18th alleged assault with a weapon incident,” said Penticton RCMP.

“The man turned assaultive toward police when they attempted to arrest him. He then fled and was eventually taken into police custody following a short foot pursuit.”

Police added that the suspect continued to resist during his arrest and allegedly spat on one of the arresting officers.

Two days after that, on Aug. 25 at 2:30 p.m., an assault was reported at a park.

RCMP say officers found an off-duty member and a bystander restraining the suspect, who had allegedly assaulted two youths.

On Sept. 10, Lamb was released from custody with several court-imposed conditions but was found on Sept. 15 to be breaching several of those conditions.

Police say Lamb was subsequently arrested in Penticton and has been remanded back into custody.