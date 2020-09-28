Menu

Canada

Canadian woman accused of sending Trump ricin letter pleads not guilty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'What is ricin and how dangerous is the poison mailed to the White House?' What is ricin and how dangerous is the poison mailed to the White House?
WATCH: What is ricin and how dangerous is the poison mailed to the White House?

A Quebec woman accused of sending a ricin-laced threat to President Donald Trump has been ordered to remain in U.S. custody.

District Court Judge Kenneth Schroeder Jr. says Pascale Ferrier was clearly capable of causing harm when she tried to cross the Canada-U. S. border last week.

Read more: Ricin letter to Trump: What we know about the investigation so far

Ferrier, 53, was arrested while attempting to enter the United States at the Peace Bridge border crossing in Buffalo.

Timothy Lynch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says Ferrier had a semi-automatic handgun and 294 rounds of ammunition at the time.

Click to play video 'Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case' Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case
Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case

Lynch also says experts in Canada found traces of ricin in a mortar and pestle recovered from her apartment in Montreal.

Ferrier’s lawyer, Fonda Kubiak, entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of her client and insisted she is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
