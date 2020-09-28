City of Waterloo cancels non-aquatic recreation programs

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Waterloo announced it is cancelling a number of non-aquatic recreation programs that were initially set to begin on Oct. 4.

The city says it made the move in an effort to stem the tide of COVID-19 as numbers have begun to creep up across the region as of late.

The move does not affect swimming lessons or drop-in programs, including yoga, Zumba, Tai Chi and Fitpac (general fitness).

A list of the cancelled programs includes Sportball, dance, ballet boot camp, interval training and Zumba.

The city has closed online registration and says those who have already registered will receive email notice of the cancellation as well as refund information.