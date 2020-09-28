Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

City of Waterloo cancels non-aquatic recreation programs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 3:38 pm
Global News dives in and explores options for families still seeking swimming lessons in Saskatoon.
Swimming lessons will continue in the City of Waterloo for the foreseeable future. Meaghan Craig / Global News

The City of Waterloo announced it is cancelling a number of non-aquatic recreation programs that were initially set to begin on Oct. 4.

The city says it made the move in an effort to stem the tide of COVID-19 as numbers have begun to creep up across the region as of late.

Read more: Waterloo Region back up to 161 active COVID-19 cases

The move does not affect swimming lessons or drop-in programs, including yoga, Zumba, Tai Chi and Fitpac (general fitness).

Trending Stories

A list of the cancelled programs includes Sportball, dance, ballet boot camp, interval training and Zumba.

Read more: Employee of Kitchener grocery store tests positive for COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

The city has closed online registration and says those who have already registered will receive email notice of the cancellation as well as refund information.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooWaterloo coronavirusWaterloo newsWaterloo COVID 19city of waterlooCity of Waterloo NewsCity of waterloo programs cancelled
Flyers
More weekly flyers