Manitoba needs to do more to ensure safe drinking water: auditor general

A new report from the auditor general shows the provincial government needs to do more to ensure Manitoba’s drinking water is safe.
The audit shows that the department of conservation and climate did not adequately address safety risks, and had weak processes for overseeing drinking water safety.
It also showed that 20 per cent of water systems in Manitoba do not have an operating license.
“The people and organizations that supply drinking water to Manitobans must ensure that water is safe to drink,” auditor general Tyson Shtykalo said in a news release.
“While Manitoba has not had any major outbreaks of waterborne diseases recently, the Department needs to remain vigilant and do more to minimize the risk of problems in the future.”The report also outlined that the number of licensed systems had nearly doubled over five years — but the number of staff assigned to monitor the systems had decreased.
