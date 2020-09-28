What you need to know about the 2020 U.S. election

Send this page to someone via email

President Donald Trump’s taxes are set to dominate the election agenda Monday, even as Senate Republicans try to push ahead with the rapid confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The New York Times reported that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income. Trump dismissed the report as “fake news.”

Barrett is set to start meeting with senators ahead of a multi-day confirmation hearing scheduled to begin on Oct. 12, when she will face questions about her judicial philosophy and approach to the law.

The Supreme Court nomination and Trump’s taxes are likely to be hot topics in Tuesday’s first televised debate between Trump and his challenger, Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Investor view

Investors are already trying to identify potential winners and losers in the markets.

Global perspective

Global deaths from coronavirus are expected to reach a grim milestone this week, passing the million mark. Biden has made Trump’s handling of the pandemic a key part of his campaign.

Biden ahead in polls

Americans are more likely to see Biden as the stronger candidate when it comes to steering the nation’s coronavirus response, preserving civil rights, and restoring trust in government, according to Reuters/Ipsos national polling. Trump is more likely to be perceived as better for the economy.

According to the Associated Press, the race is tightening somewhat in some states, but Joe Biden is maintaining a remarkably stable lead over President Donald Trump in most national polls five weeks before Election Day as early voting intensifies. Still, the Republican president has at least two major opportunities to improve his standing this week.

First, Trump and his allies are poised to dominate the national conversation as they escalate their push to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, whom the president formally introduced to America on Saturday. Trump’s team is betting that the evolving confirmation fight will help unify Republicans behind his candidacy and shift the national conversation away from his struggle to control the pandemic.

Second, the first general election debate gives Trump a prime-time opening to test Biden’s physical and mental strength once and for all. Trump and Biden face off Tuesday night in Cleveland, a highly anticipated affair expected to feature a sharp contrast in policy and personality. Biden is being advised to avoid direct attacks, but based on past performance, Trump won’t make it easy to take the high road.

And while Trump has opportunities this week, so does Biden. Democrats have seized on a New York Times report that the president paid little to no federal income taxes for several years because of huge losses in his businesses.

— With files from the Associated Press