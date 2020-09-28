1 new case of COVID-19 identified in Kingston region Sunday, active cases stand at 12

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health identified new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Sunday.

Public health says a female under the age of 20, but not of elementary or secondary school age, tested positive for the virus Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, public health reported two more cases, a male and a female between the ages of 20 and 29.

The region’s total active case count has jumped to 12.

Since Sept. 1, the region has seen a total of 17 cases. Seven of those cases were found in females under the age of 20, all of which public health has said are not children or youth in elementary or secondary schools. There have also been seven people between the ages of 20 and 29 who have tested positive for the virus this month, four women and three men. A man and a woman between the ages of 30 and 39 and a man in his 40s have also been diagnosed with the virus this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Queen’s University said the four cases identified Friday were all related to Queen’s students. According to the university’s COVID-19 tracker, there were a total of six cases of COVID-19 related to the university last week, and a total of 10 cases since Aug. 31.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre held two days of drive-thru testing over the weekend, facilitating hundreds of tests each day.

New COVID-19 numbers are released on the KFL&A Public Health website each day around 2 p.m.