Halifax police investigate robbery at the Bluenose Market

Halifax Regional Police said a robbery took place Monday morning in Halifax.

Officers responded to a robbery at the Bluenose Market, located at 28 Titus St., at 12:01 a.m.

“A man entered the store and produced a knife and then demanded the clerk give him cartons of cigarettes and the money from the cash register,” police said in a press release.

The man was last seen leaving on foot toward Evans Avenue, police said.

The employee was not injured.

Police said the suspect is described as male, white, about five feet five inches tall, and between 20 and 30 years of age. Police said he was wearing a grey hooded sweater, dark coloured pants, a dark blue baseball hat with a light blue brim, and brown dress shoes.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.