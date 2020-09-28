Bill Kelly: Maybe we need a vaccine for stupidity

Send this page to someone via email

As we watched tens of thousands of our American friends ignoring COVID-19 restrictions and attending large gatherings at beaches and parties and even political rallies, most of the time without masks and social distancing, I know that there were a number of Canadian observers who commented on social media that, thankfully, Canadians aren’t that reckless and stupid.

Sadly, they spoke too soon.

Canadian COVID-19 numbers are trending dangerously upwards again and despite warnings from public health officials, it seems that many Canadians are, in fact, just as reckless and stupid.

Last weekend in Ancaster, police estimate that over 500 gathered in the Meadowlands, squealing tires and road racing and congregating without masks, forming a virtual human petri dish for the spread of COVID-19.

This past weekend, more of the same kind of moronic behaviour as hundreds descended upon Wasaga Beach near Collingwood and took over the streets with stunt driving and racing and, of course, no social distancing and no masks.

The virus will continue to spread, thanks to this abhorrent disregard for public safety.

Some may get mildly ill, some may require hospitalization and some, regrettably, will die.

Others may not get sick but could spread the virus to family and friends who will suffer the ravages of this COVID-19 pandemic.

We wait, with great anticipation, for a vaccine for COVID-19.

In the meantime, sadly, there is no vaccine for stupidity.

