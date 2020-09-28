One person dead, another in critical condition after shooting in north Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say one person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Etobicoke’s north end Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Kipling Avenue and Mt. Olive Drive, just north of Finch Avenue West, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said when officers arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds behind a townhouse complex.

One person was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The other victim was taken to hospital by paramedics in critical condition.

Officers are looking to speak to two other people who were with the victims and fled the scene, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said they are looking for two suspects. There was also a black SUV seen leaving the area at high speed.

Police said there was no return of gunfire from the victims and the victims did not have any firearms in their possession.

Anyone with any information or video is asked to call police.

Emergency crews on scene after a shooting in the Kipling Avenue and Mt. Olive Drive area in Etobicoke. Andrew Collins / Global News

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Kipling Av + Mt Olive Dr

*8:10pm*

– this is now a homicide investigation

– 1 victim has been pronounced deceased

– 1 victim has been taken to hospital by emergency run with life threatening injuries

– anyone with info contact 416-808-2300#GO1838399

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Kipling Av + Mt Olive Dr

*7:56pm*

– police are on scene investigating

– 2 shooting victims

– life threatening injuries@TorontoMedics doing an emergency run to hospital#GO1838399

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 27, 2020