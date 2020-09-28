One person dead, another in critical condition after shooting in north Etobicoke

Toronto police say one person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Etobicoke’s north end Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to Kipling Avenue and Mt. Olive Drive, just north of Finch Avenue West, shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Investigators said when officers arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds behind a townhouse complex.
One person was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
The other victim was taken to hospital by paramedics in critical condition.
Officers are looking to speak to two other people who were with the victims and fled the scene, police said.
Investigators said they are looking for two suspects. There was also a black SUV seen leaving the area at high speed.
Police said there was no return of gunfire from the victims and the victims did not have any firearms in their possession.
Anyone with any information or video is asked to call police.
Comments