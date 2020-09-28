Man injured after shooting on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 20s suffered a non-life-threatening injury after an alleged shooting in a West Hamilton Mountain residential area on Sunday night, according to Hamilton police.

Detectives believe the incident occurred just after 9:p.m. around the intersection of Garth Street and Limeridge Road West.

Not long after police arrived, a 26-year-old man with an injury caused by a firearm arrived at a nearby hospital.

Evidence recovered during a search of the man’s vehicle suggested he was involved in the shooting, police say.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and expect to be canvassing residents in the area for surveillance video on Monday.

Anyone with information can reach police at 905 546-8966 or 905-546-3851. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

