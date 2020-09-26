Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Okanagan church

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 26, 2020 4:00 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The Associated Press

A coronavirus outbreak at a church in Kelowna has been declared by Interior Health.

The outbreak occurred at Calvary Chapel Kelowna on Benvoulin Road, according to the health agency, which added a warning that those who attended a morning service on Sept. 13 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Specifically, health officials say people who were in the Ann Rauser Hall for the 10:30 a.m. live service that day should self-isolate until the end of Sunday, Sept. 27, and to get tested if they have coronavirus symptoms.

Read more: U.S. researchers project Canada could see over 16,000 coronavirus deaths by January

Interior Health says to date, four individuals are connected to the outbreak, with the latest three cases identified to public health on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

“We want to thank the church community for the co-operation being shown as we work to limit this exposure,” said Interior Health.

“We are aware that physical distancing and other safety precautions were in place, which is important to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Interior Health says this is the only outbreak currently declared in the Okanagan, and that this is Interior Health’s first outbreak related to a faith-based organization.

Interior Health says testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

