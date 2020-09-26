B.C. Election: Small business owner to run for BC Libertarian Party in Penticton riding

Send this page to someone via email

A small business owner in the South Okanagan has thrown his hat into B.C.’s provincial election ring.

This week, Keith MacIntyre was named as the BC Libertarian Party candidate for the Penticton electoral district.

The owner and CEO of Big Bear Software, MacIntyre is the third candidate in the riding.

Dan Ashton of the BC Liberals has held the seat since 2013, with the NDP announcing Summerland mayor Toni Boot as their candidate on Sept. 16.

In a press release, MacIntyre says he’s lived in Penticton for the past 10 years, and that he’s also the president of the Okanagan School of the Arts.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he’s been disillusioned with partisan politics for a long time and believes that the current state of democracy, polarized politics and perpetuating bureaucracy is damaging to Canadians.

2:54 ‘Today John Horgan chose politics over people’: BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson on election ‘Today John Horgan chose politics over people’: BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson on election

“The polarization between the two so-called ‘wings’ is getting worse,” said MacIntyre, “and we have lost the ability to have meaningful debates with each other without being accused of being right or left wing.”

MacIntyre says he’s in the process of gathering signatures to file nomination papers with Elections BC.

He says he has the 75 required signatures but is seeking more, adding he will file on Monday.

1:03 BC Green Party leader calls election ‘unnecessary’ BC Green Party leader calls election ‘unnecessary’