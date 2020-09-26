Woodstock police investigate two unrelated stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock police are investigating a pair of unrelated stabbing that happened three hours apart.

Officials say at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, police attended to the area of Dundas and Marlboro streets.

The victim was taken to Woodstock General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, a 42-year-old male suspect was located, arrested and charged, police say.

Later in the day, around 5:40 pm, police responded to the area of Norwich Avenue and Juliana Drive.

The victim was taken to Woodstock General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the investigation is on-going.

Officials say the two unrelated incidents were targeted, and that the suspects and victims were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

