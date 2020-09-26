Vehicle-pedestrian collision on Portage Ave. leaves one person in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say one person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a serious crash between a bystander and a vehicle on Portage Avenue early Saturday.

A police spokesperson tells Global News the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in front of the Bay near Memorial Boulevard.

Police tape blocked both east and west-bound Portage Avenue traffic between Memorial and Vaughan Street early Saturday morning, where a severely damaged car could be seen resting on the median.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

