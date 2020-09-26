Menu

Traffic

Vehicle-pedestrian collision on Portage Ave. leaves one person in critical condition

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted September 26, 2020 8:35 am
A car can be seen resting on the median of Porage Ave. early Saturday morning. Police say a pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
A car can be seen resting on the median of Porage Ave. early Saturday morning. Police say a pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Clay Young / Global News

Winnipeg police say one person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a serious crash between a bystander and a vehicle on Portage Avenue early Saturday.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP say extreme highway speeding ‘has to stop’ in year with heavy fatalities

A police spokesperson tells Global News the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in front of the Bay near Memorial Boulevard.

Police tape blocked both east and west-bound Portage Avenue traffic between Memorial and Vaughan Street early Saturday morning, where a severely damaged car could be seen resting on the median.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

