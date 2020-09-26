Vehicle-pedestrian collision on Portage Ave. leaves one person in critical condition

Winnipeg police say one person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a serious crash between a bystander and a vehicle on Portage Avenue early Saturday.
A police spokesperson tells Global News the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in front of the Bay near Memorial Boulevard.
Police tape blocked both east and west-bound Portage Avenue traffic between Memorial and Vaughan Street early Saturday morning, where a severely damaged car could be seen resting on the median.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
