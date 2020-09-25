Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Air traffic controller Nav Canada closing in Halifax after COVID-induced downturn

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2020 7:03 pm
NAV Canada air traffic controllers monitor air traffic at the NAV Canada control centre in Montreal on March 2, 2018.
NAV Canada air traffic controllers monitor air traffic at the NAV Canada control centre in Montreal on March 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Air traffic control company Nav Canada is closing its Halifax operations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to squeeze the global airline industry.

Nav Canada announced this week it was making the move to streamline its operations as the company tries to adapt to lower levels of air traffic.

The president and CEO of the company, Neil Wilson, said in a statement Nav is in the toughest moment in its history because of the economic downturn caused by the global pandemic.

The Travel Lady: International flights during a pandemic

The private, non-profit company had more than five thousand employees across the country before the pandemic but has since cut 14 per cent of its workforce – more than 720 people.

Nav Canada has also announced it is closing its operations in Winnipeg.

Despite the cuts, the company says it will continue to provide air navigation services for flights around the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
