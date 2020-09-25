Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in St. Catharines stabbing: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 6:01 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in St. Catharines, Ont., say a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in broad daylight on the city’s north side.

Investigators say the incident happened just after 10 a.m. at a multi-unit residence in the area of Geneva Street, north of Scott Street.

Read more: Niagara Police seek man suspected of hitting pedestrians with truck in St. Catharines

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds. The victim was eventually transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Hamilton hospital.

Niagara police say they have no suspects at present.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9964. Anonymous tips can be left with Niagara Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Crime
