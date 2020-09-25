Man suffers life-threatening injuries in St. Catharines stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Catharines, Ont., say a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in broad daylight on the city’s north side.

Investigators say the incident happened just after 10 a.m. at a multi-unit residence in the area of Geneva Street, north of Scott Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds. The victim was eventually transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Hamilton hospital.

Niagara police say they have no suspects at present.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9964. Anonymous tips can be left with Niagara Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

