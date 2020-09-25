Menu

Province rescinds Category 2 open-burning ban for Southeast Fire Centre

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 4:27 pm
Residents in the Southeast Fire Centre are now again permitted to use fireworks and sky lanterns, along with burn barrels or cages.
Residents in the Southeast Fire Centre are now again permitted to use fireworks and sky lanterns, along with burn barrels or cages. Submitted

With rain soaking the southern half of the province, fire danger ratings have dropped dramatically in the B.C. Interior.

In turn, Category 2 open burning prohibitions were lifted for the Southeast Fire Centre on Friday at noon.

This means residents in that area will once again be permitted to use fireworks and sky lanterns, along with burn barrels or cages.

Read more: Fire at New Westminster pier fully extinguished after burning for over a week

Burning of slash and other materials will also again be permitted, provided they’re in piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide. Residents will also be allowed to burn stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares (.49 of an acre).

A graphic showing open fire regulations in B.C.
A graphic showing open fire regulations in B.C. Province of B.C.

The province is reminding residents to take precautions with Category 2 open burning, such as not to burn in windy conditions, have at least one person equipped with a firefighting hand tool monitoring the fire at all times, and to make sure the fire is fully extinguished before leaving the area.

The province says anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a fine of $1,150 and may face further penalties and possible court time.

Category 3 fires, which are any fires larger than two metres high by three metres wide, remain prohibited for the time being in the Southeast Fire Centre.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, the Category 2 open fire ban is still in effect.

Campfires are permitted in both fire centres.

For more about the fire bans and restrictions in the Southeast Fire Centre, click here.

For more about the fire bans and restrictions in the Kamloops Fire Centre, click here.

