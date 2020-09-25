Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

What Remembrance Day in London will look like this year

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 5:53 pm
RCMP officer guarding the cenotaph at London Remembrance Day ceremony 2019.
RCMP officer guarding the cenotaph at London Remembrance Day ceremony 2019. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

Organizers of London’s Remembrance Day say the day will be marked by an in-person ceremony this year but with a few changes to keep people safe.

Randy Warden of London’s Remembrance Day steering committee said this year’s ceremony will not have a cadet vigil the evening before or a parade.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the City of London has decided not to issue any permits for parades for the rest of 2020 impacting Remembrance Day and the Santa Claus parades.

Read more: Coronavirus — London cancels all parades, including Santa Claus, for the rest of 2020

“Invited participants will form up at the Cenotaph for the Service,” Warden said in a message.

Warden said organizers will follow the model used at Ottawa’s ceremony this year and ask residents not to attend in person.

Outdoor gatherings in Ontario are currently limited to 25 people until at least mid-October.

Warden said those wanting to participate will be able to watch a livestream through one of the event’s media partners.

Remembrance Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11.

More details on how things will unfold are expected to come at a later date.

