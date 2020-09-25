Menu

Crime

Man accused in Toronto mosque killing makes brief court appearance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2020 1:47 pm
2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime
WATCH ABOVE: (Sept. 22) Catherine McDonald spoke to an anti-hate advocacy group about why it says the suspect’s social media profiles are evidence enough to have the killing investigated as a hate crime.

TORONTO — The man accused of killing a 58-year-old man outside a Toronto mosque has made a brief court appearance by video.

Guilherme (William) Von Neutegem has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis.

Police allege Von Neutegem stabbed Zafis to death on Sept. 12 while the volunteer at the International Muslim Organization ensured worshippers followed COVID-19 rules.

Read more: Suspect in fatal stabbing at Toronto mosque connected to white supremacist group, expert says

The mosque, which reopened Friday, has called on police to investigate the killing as a hate crime.

Investigators have said they have not ruled out Von Neutegem in the investigation into another stabbing death that occurred in the city five days earlier.

He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 5.

Toronto police announce arrest in Rexdale mosque homicide
Toronto police announce arrest in Rexdale mosque homicide
© 2020 The Canadian Press
