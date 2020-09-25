97 animals seized from B.C. property; SPCA says many are underweight or emaciated

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. SPCA says 97 badly neglected animals were seized from a property in the Southern Interior this week.

According to the SPCA, the seizure happened Wednesday in Princeton following a complaint, with animal protection officers removing 43 puppies, 24 adult dogs, 27 horses and three cats.

An SPCA spokesperson says the animals were living in an extremely poor environment, including unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding and poor ventilation.

“Some of the animals were being kept on short chains with no visible access to water, and many of the animals are underweight or emaciated,” said Marcie Moriarty.

The SPCA says the dogs and puppies are a range of breeds and breed crosses, including Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, poodles and Australian cattle dogs.

One of the litters of puppies is being treated for possible distemper while others are being treated for other medical issues.

The SPCA says the dogs, puppies and cats are currently being cared for at its facilities in Kelowna and Penticton, with some transfers pending to the Lower Mainland.

The horses are being cared for at a facility in Armstrong.

Moriarty said the owner of the animals is known to the SPCA.

“We have definitely had dealings with this individual before and have seized numerous animals from her,” said Moriarty.

“It is extremely frustrating because she frequently moves between properties and is known to hide animals from authorities.”

The SPCA says staff have been busily working to triage the animals, and that ongoing veterinary care will be provided at SPCA facilities and foster homes as the animals recover.

Also, it says the seized animals are currently not available for adoption, though to check the B.C. SPCA website for updates.

