Crime

Man dead after shooting in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after he was shot in Brampton on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Queen Street East and Rutherford Road North shortly before 7 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man was found with gunshot wounds suffering life-threatening injuries. He died a short time later at the scene.

There is a large police presence in the area, including the canine unit. Police have not yet released a suspect description.

Rise N Shine Kids, a daycare located at the intersection, has been put under lockdown as a precaution.

