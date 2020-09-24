Officer who fatally shot Maple Ridge man during wellness check won’t face charges

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s police watchdog is not recommending any charges against the officer who fatally shot a man who was having a mental health crisis in his Maple Ridge home last year.

The Independent Investigations Office says officers called to the home determined there were grounds to apprehend Kyaw Naing Din under the Mental Health Act.

But it says he would not come out of his room and the evidence indicates he was justifiably shot when he charged at officers with a knife in his hand.

Director Ron MacDonald says the evidence does not support the family’s allegations that Din was shot while sitting in a chair and that a knife in his bedroom was planted.

1:50 IIO investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Maple Ridge IIO investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Maple Ridge

Story continues below advertisement

Din’s family has repeatedly called for justice in the case, saying Din was known to become disoriented when he didn’t take his medication and had shut himself in his room that day.

His sister, Yin Yin, said the family had called Ridge Meadows RCMP for help taking him to the hospital.

“The police report saying he attacked them with a knife when they opened his bedroom door — we totally disagree. It is out of his character,” she said in August.

1:38 Rally calls for justice for man killed by police in Maple Ridge Rally calls for justice for man killed by police in Maple Ridge