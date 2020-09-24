$2K fine issued as Saskatchewan adds 5 new coronavirus cases

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Thursday.

Health officials said there were five new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,835 since the first case was reported in March.

According to a press release, two new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone, while the rest are in the central west, Regina and south central zones.

Government officials said a $2,000 fine has been issued to an individual, who allegedly didn’t self-isolate when symptomatic, following their contact investigation. No further details were released.

In the province, eight people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — they are all receiving inpatient care.

Eight more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,681, while there have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 130 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to a press release, 1,578 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday. To date, 178,490 tests have been carried out in the province.

