Georgetown man killed in crash involving boom lift in Erin, Ont.

Wellington County OPP say a Georgetown man has been killed in a crash between an SUV and a boom lift in Erin, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Side Road 10 on Thursday at around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a collision.

OPP say the 59-year-old driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified by police.

The operator of the boom was not hurt.

The cause of the collision is now under investigation and the area roads were still closed as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Wellington County OPP are asking for any witnesses to come forward and call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

