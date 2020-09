University of Toronto to use $250M donation for new building, healthcare research

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The University of Toronto has received a $250-million donation it says will be used for health-care research and innovation.

The school says a philanthropic couple donated the money to the school’s faculty of medicine and affiliated hospitals.

It says the money will be used on a new building for education and research, as well as on machine learning in medicine, biomedical research and entrepreneurship.

Ten-million will also be given to the school’s COVID-19 fund to support front-line clinical work and work by faculty members to improve testing, vaccine research and treatment strategies.

The school says some will also be used on equity that includes scholarships for students of diverse backgrounds with a focus on Black and Indigenous students.

Story continues below advertisement

U of T says it will rename the faculty of medicine after the donors, James and Louise Temerty.

2:22 University of Toronto scholar gives 2020 graduates advice during commencement speech with Trudeau University of Toronto scholar gives 2020 graduates advice during commencement speech with Trudeau