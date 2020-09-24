Menu

Education

University of Toronto to use $250M donation for new building, healthcare research

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2020 11:58 am
A person walks past the University of Toronto campus during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
A person walks past the University of Toronto campus during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — The University of Toronto has received a $250-million donation it says will be used for health-care research and innovation.

The school says a philanthropic couple donated the money to the school’s faculty of medicine and affiliated hospitals.

It says the money will be used on a new building for education and research, as well as on machine learning in medicine, biomedical research and entrepreneurship.

Ten-million will also be given to the school’s COVID-19 fund to support front-line clinical work and work by faculty members to improve testing, vaccine research and treatment strategies.

University of Toronto research to explore racism in health-care system during pandemic

The school says some will also be used on equity that includes scholarships for students of diverse backgrounds with a focus on Black and Indigenous students.

U of T says it will rename the faculty of medicine after the donors, James and Louise Temerty.

