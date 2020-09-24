Menu

Canada

CI Financial acquires minority stake in Assante Dorval

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2020 8:48 am
CI Financial Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo.
CI Financial Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. CI Financial Corp/Handout/The Canadian Press

CI Financial Corp. and its Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd. subsidiary have signed a deal to acquire a minority share in Assante’s operation in Dorval, Que.

The companies say it’s the first direct equity investment in a regional or local operation for Assante, as the offices are typically owned by an adviser or adviser team.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

READ MORE: Coronavirus has Canadians flocking online for deals on financial products

Assante Dorval provides wealth planning services to clients across Quebec. It has 59 licensed financial advisers and also serves as Assante’s Quebec regional corporate office.

CI has made a series of acquisitions this year to grow its wealth management business in Canada and the U.S.

It announced last month a deal to buy a majority interest in Aligned Capital Partners Inc. of Burlington, Ont.

Coronavirus: Financial planner says pandemic shows importance of saving money
© 2020 The Canadian Press
