Canada

Toronto advocates want winter plan for homeless, city says plan is coming

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2020 4:49 pm
TORONTO – Homeless advocates say the City of Toronto needs an urgent plan to find homes for those living in encampments before winter arrives.

Encampment Support Network volunteer Jeff Bierk says without immediate action people will die.

Read more: Toronto considering ambitious plan to combat homelessness amid COVID-19 pandemic

He says the group has been providing basic necessities such as water, food, clothes, tents and sleeping bags to those living in camps, but the cold weather presents different challenges.

The city has promised to announce details of a plan for the homeless in early October.

Read more: ‘I feel like I have a base’: Toronto man gets apartment after being homeless for 7 years

In the meantime, the city has moved about 4,000 people out of shelters and into hotels and temporary homes.

It has also temporarily housed hundreds more who have lived in camps, but advocates say the effort is a Band-Aid solution to a complicated problem.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
