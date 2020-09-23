Toronto advocates want winter plan for homeless, city says plan is coming

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Homeless advocates say the City of Toronto needs an urgent plan to find homes for those living in encampments before winter arrives.

Encampment Support Network volunteer Jeff Bierk says without immediate action people will die.

He says the group has been providing basic necessities such as water, food, clothes, tents and sleeping bags to those living in camps, but the cold weather presents different challenges.

The city has promised to announce details of a plan for the homeless in early October.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, the city has moved about 4,000 people out of shelters and into hotels and temporary homes.

It has also temporarily housed hundreds more who have lived in camps, but advocates say the effort is a Band-Aid solution to a complicated problem.