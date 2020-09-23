Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Overdose crisis: Number of B.C. deaths so far this year now surpasses all of 2019

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 1:41 pm
Illicit drug deaths in B.C., Okanagan on the rise: officials
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses how measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted B.C.'s overdose crisis.

The BC Coroners Service recorded 147 illicit drug deaths and fentanyl-detected deaths in the province last month, according to a news release on Wednesday.

August’s totals were a 71-per-cent increase from the same period last year, when 86 deaths were recorded.

B.C. nurses join the battle against the province’s overdose crisis
B.C. nurses join the battle against the province’s overdose crisis

The numbers mark a 16-per-cent decrease from the more than 170 overdose-related deaths that were recorded in July.

Story continues below advertisement

August was also the sixth consecutive month where fatal overdose numbers reached triple digits.

To date, more than 1,000 people in B.C. have died of an overdose in 2020.

Trending Stories

The total number of illicit drug deaths in the first eight months of this year have surpassed the total for all of 2019, the coroners service said Wednesday.

International overdose awareness day marked in B.C. in midst of overdose crisis
International overdose awareness day marked in B.C. in midst of overdose crisis

There has also been a sharp increase in non-fatal overdoses.

BC Emergency Health Services reported close to 7,500 overdose calls throughout the province this summer — the highest number ever recorded over a three-month stretch.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the overdose crisis has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of international borders has led to an increasingly toxic drug supply and physical-distancing measures have contributed to a higher frequency of people using drugs alone at home.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. physicians, nurse practitioners can now prescribe safe drug alternatives to battle overdose crisis

Henry issued a public health order last week to give physicians and nurse practitioners the ability to prescribe safer pharmaceutical alternatives in a bid to help save lives.

— With files from Amy Judd and Doyle Potenteau

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC overdose crisisBC overdose deathsBC Fentanyl CrisisBC overdose numbersBC August overdose numbersBC overdose deaths August 2020
Flyers
More weekly flyers