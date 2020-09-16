Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

B.C. physicians, nurses can now prescribe safe drug alternatives to battle overdose crisis

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 12:45 pm
Trudeau won’t commit to exploring drug decriminalization amid record overdose deaths
During an interview with Global BCs Sophie Lui, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said drug decriminalization is not "a silver bullet" that can solve the overdose crisis, which has escalated amid the coronavirus pandemic. British Columbia's public health officer and police chiefs have called for decriminalization in the wake of record overdose deaths in the province, but Trudeau said his government is instead working on "a broad range" of approaches.

B.C.’s top doctor has issued a public health order to give physicians and nurse practitioners the ability to prescribe safer pharmaceutical alternatives to help slow the province’s overdose crisis.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a release that increasing the number of health professionals authorized to help people at risk for overdose by prescribing alternatives to toxic street drugs will be critical to saving lives and linking more people to treatment and other health and social services.

The order, issued under the Health Professions Act, authorizes registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses to prescribe pharmaceutical alternatives to street drugs to help separate more people from the poisoned street drug supply to save lives and provide opportunities for ongoing care, treatment and support.

B.C. sets grim illicit drug overdose record in June
Read more: Illicit drug deaths in B.C. higher than homicides, car crashes, suicide, COVID-19 combined: report

This new standard will be include training and education.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, B.C. was making progress and overdose deaths were coming down for the first time since 2012,” said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said in a release.

“Each life lost to overdose is a tragedy and we are taking every preventative measure possible to save more lives and connect more people to treatment and supportive services.”

To date, more than 1,000 people in B.C. have died of an overdose in 2020.

More to come.

