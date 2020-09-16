B.C. physicians, nurses can now prescribe safe drug alternatives to battle overdose crisis

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor has issued a public health order to give physicians and nurse practitioners the ability to prescribe safer pharmaceutical alternatives to help slow the province’s overdose crisis.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a release that increasing the number of health professionals authorized to help people at risk for overdose by prescribing alternatives to toxic street drugs will be critical to saving lives and linking more people to treatment and other health and social services.

The order, issued under the Health Professions Act, authorizes registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses to prescribe pharmaceutical alternatives to street drugs to help separate more people from the poisoned street drug supply to save lives and provide opportunities for ongoing care, treatment and support.

This new standard will be include training and education.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, B.C. was making progress and overdose deaths were coming down for the first time since 2012,” said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said in a release.

“Each life lost to overdose is a tragedy and we are taking every preventative measure possible to save more lives and connect more people to treatment and supportive services.”

To date, more than 1,000 people in B.C. have died of an overdose in 2020.

