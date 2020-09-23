Menu

Comments

Sports

Sens GM Dorion says longtime goalie Anderson not expected back next season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson awaits resumption of play against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion says longtime Senators goaltender Anderson will not be offered a new contract by the NHL club.
Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson awaits resumption of play against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion says longtime Senators goaltender Anderson will not be offered a new contract by the NHL club. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Josie Lepe

General manager Pierre Dorion says longtime Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson will not be offered a new contract by the NHL club.

In an availability with reporters Wednesday, Dorion thanked Anderson for his contributions to the Senators over the years but said the club would be moving in a different direction.

Anderson is an unrestricted free agent after completing a two-year, US$9.5-million contract this season.

Ottawa Senators announce temporary layoffs, salary reductions due to COVID-19

The 39-year-old Anderson joined the Senators in a goaltender swap with Colorado on Feb. 18, 2011, that sent Brian Elliott to the Avalanche.

Anderson has a 202-168-46 record over 435 appearances (422 starts) with a 2.84 goals-against average and ,914 save percentage over nine-plus seasons with the Senators. He helped the Senators reach the Eastern Conference final in 2016-17, though the team has struggled the last three seasons.

Dorion also said he expects defenceman Mark Borowiecki to test the free-agent market.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
