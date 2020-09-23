Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Mississauga Indigo bookstore workers vote to unionize, a month after retailer reports losses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2020 11:33 am
A sign showing where Indigo plans to open a new store this fall is seen at the Mall at Short Hills in Short Hills, N.J., on July 22, 2018.
A sign showing where Indigo plans to open a new store this fall is seen at the Mall at Short Hills in Short Hills, N.J., on July 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Craig Wong

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Workers at one of Canadian bookstore chain Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s locations in Mississauga, Ont., have voted to unionize.

A press release issued by UFCW Canada Local 1006A, one of Ontario’s largest private sector local unions, says workers at the Square One Shopping Centre store voted this week in favour of joining the union.

It says the next step will be negotiating a union contract with the company that addresses the concerns of the roughly 40 workers at the bookstore, including wages, job security and sick leave.

Trending Stories

Read more: Indigo announces 5,200 temporary layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic

Toronto-based Indigo Books has been severely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, with shuttered stores and reduced foot traffic curbing sales.

Story continues below advertisement

The book retailer said last month it recorded a net loss of about $31.6 million for the 13 weeks ended June 27, a loss of $1.15 per common share for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the unionization campaign garnered support on social media from authors and political leaders, including social activist and author Naomi Klein and Hamilton Centre MP Matthew Green.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
IndigoIndigo Bookstore MississaugaIndigo BookstoresIndigo CoronavirusIndigo COVID-19Indigo Workers Unionize
Flyers
More weekly flyers