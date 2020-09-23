Motorist blocks Cobourg driver from fleeing following multi-vehicle collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg man faces charges after a multi-vehicle collision on Elgin Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically and striking multiple vehicles in the town’s north end.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, several drivers and witnesses claim the driver of an eastbound van attempted to flee the scene after colliding with other cars, including mounting a curb.

Read more: Cobourg police seek 2 suspects in retail store robbery investigation

However, a motorist helped prevent the suspect vehicle from leaving the scene by using his vehicle to block an area at Ontario and Elgin streets, police said.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Brian Armstrong, 35, of Cobourg, was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at an accident and breach of probation.

He was released at the scene and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigator officer at 905-372-6821 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

2:08 Cobourg police looking for public opinion on the possibility of body-cams Cobourg police looking for public opinion on the possibility of body-cams