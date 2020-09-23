Teen killed in horseback riding accident near Hamilton was ‘an absolute joy to teach’

Send this page to someone via email

Zara Buren’s trainer says the 14-year-old from Oakville was an “incredible kid” and “an absolute joy to teach.”

Holly Jacks-Smither says Buren, who died in a horseback riding accident in Flamborough, Ont., on Monday, was one of the youngest in Ontario Equestrian’s “GRIT” program and an “up and coming talent.”

“She was an overachiever,” said Jacks-Smither of Buren’s quest to represent Canada in the North American Young Riders Championships.

“She was one of the youngest kids in the GRIT program, and worked hard for everything she did.”

Buren was a “very experienced horse person” according to her trainer of three years, who said the teen went as far as taking on a Grade 8 correspondence course in order to travel to Florida to train.

“She went down with a horse that she leased from another student of mine, and ultimately found her partner down there who she bought from another Canadian rider who is retiring from the sport.”

Jacks-Smither never had a “bad memory” during training with Buren, saying the teen was never offended when pushed.

“She put her horsemanship before winning, which you don’t find with kids anymore, ” Jacks-Smither said.

“It always paid off. She had a lot of first places behind her because her horsemanship was so strong.”

Buren died on Monday night after she and her horse became trapped in a marshy bog off of Millgrove Side Road near Highway 5, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators said Buren and her mother were riding their horses along a property in the area.

“The experienced riders were riding on a path not familiar to them,” police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Buren was able to dismount the horse but became submerged. Emergency crews eventually pulled her out from the marsh but “without vital signs,” according to police.

Jacks-Smither said family and students are all chipping into to do things in memory of the young rider who looked at what she did as a “passion,” not a “hobby.”

“Her parents want people to remember her as an athlete and a person, and we’re just trying to get together as a group and cherish her memory and keep it in a positive light.”