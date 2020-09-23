Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 23

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Ontario reports 355 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

Ontario is reporting 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 48,087.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 102 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 79 in Peel Region, 65 in Ottawa, and 30 in York Region. All other public health units in Ontario reported 15 or fewer cases.

More than 35,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,835 as three more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 41,600 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 180 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 77 among students and 38 among staff (65 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 42 more cases since the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 153 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Affected schools are in Toronto, Oakville, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, Milton, Waterloo, Brantford, Welland, Ancaster, Balmertown, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Orillia, Huntsville, Amherstburg, Cambridge, Thornhill, Maple, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Markham, London, Windsor, Embrun, Orleans, Nepean, Rockland, Ottawa, Kemptville, Kingsville, Elmira, and Pembroke.

Two schools in Ontario are closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 108 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 13 more since the previous day.

Ontario hiring 98 more labour inspectors

Ontario says it will hire 98 new labour inspectors this fall as part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said the government will begin to recruit the workers in October.

The hiring blitz will increase the number of government inspectors from 409 to 507 and will cost $11.6 million.

McNaughton said the inspectors will allow the government to respond faster to situations that may arise during the pandemic.

— With files from The Canadian Press

