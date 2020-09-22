Edmonton police picks AtHoc emergency preparedness system from BlackBerry, Telus

Send this page to someone via email

BlackBerry Ltd. and Telus Corp. say Edmonton’s police service has signed on to become a customer for a secure emergency preparedness system that’s used by the U.S. government.

They didn’t disclose financial details of their deal with the Edmonton Police Service.

BlackBerry acquired AtHoc four years ago as it was strategically shifting emphasis from smartphones towards secure communications for organizations.

It says AtHoc is used by organizations around the world, including coverage for U.S. federal departments and agencies.

Among other things, AtHoc is able to send out mass notifications in emergencies and help first responders to collaborate across organizations.

BlackBerry says Telus will sell AtHoc to government entities in cities across British Columbia and becomes a national AtHoc reseller under their agreement.

Telus president and CEO Darren Entwistle says in a statement that enhanced communications can contribute to a faster, more effective crisis response that helps to keep Canadians safe and connected.