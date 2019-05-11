Edmontonians learn about emergency preparedness at annual event

Have you ever wondered how an emergency would be handled in your neighbourhood?

Thousands of people took the opportunity to learn more about the roles first responders play in the event of a crisis at Get Ready in the Park Saturday.

The event in Hawrelak Park is in its 12th year and features first responders including police, fire officials, military personnel and critical infrastructure.

“It helps to build that relationship,” said Rob Squire, deputy fire chief Edmonton Fire Rescue and officer of emergency management.

“You get to meet your local first response agencies and see who would be in your community during a critical event or disaster.”

Residents attending the event were reminded to discuss emergency preparedness with their families along with what they would do in the event of an emergency or disaster in their home or neighbourhood.

“It starts at the personal and family level,” Squire said. “Taking the right steps so you and your family can be resilient in the event of a major emergency or disaster.”

The event coincides with national Emergency Preparedness Week which runs May 5-11.