Crime

Minto police seek help in August hit-and-run that left cyclist injured

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 3:32 pm
File / Global News

RCMP in Minto, N.B., are investigating a hit-and-run last month in which a cyclist was injured.

The incident happened Aug. 10 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m on Memorial Drive and Park Street in Minto.

Police say a 26-year-old man riding a bike on the street was hit by a vehicle. The car did not stop, according to police.

A passerby saw the injured cyclist and he was then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP ask anyone with information on the incident, or those who may have been in the area at the time, to contact police.

