Crime

Caledon OPP seize $88,000 of stolen property

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 1:33 pm
This past Friday, officers say they executed a search warrant at the suspect's home in Brampton, Ont., and seized 13 computer processors worth $5,100 each and 53 processors worth $419 each. Police handout

Caledon OPP say they’ve seized $88,000 of stolen property following a theft from a Bolton, Ont., business in August.

This past Friday, officers say they executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Brampton, Ont., and seized 13 computer processors worth $5,100 each, 53 processors worth $419 each, $500 in cash, a cellphone and a laptop.

Read more: OPP seize 235 cannabis plants in Caledon, Ont.

Three people were charged in connection with the investigation, including Jathushan Ravendiran, 22, from Shelburne, Ont., who was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Sharushan Ravendiran, 19, from Brampton, was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime, while Nantjigga Naveenthirara, 22, from Mississauga, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Read more: Caledon resident loses thousands after suspect poses as OPP officer, requests Bitcoin

The accused will appear in Orangeville court in December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

