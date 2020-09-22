Caledon OPP seize $88,000 of stolen property

Send this page to someone via email

Caledon OPP say they’ve seized $88,000 of stolen property following a theft from a Bolton, Ont., business in August.

This past Friday, officers say they executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Brampton, Ont., and seized 13 computer processors worth $5,100 each, 53 processors worth $419 each, $500 in cash, a cellphone and a laptop.

Three people were charged in connection with the investigation, including Jathushan Ravendiran, 22, from Shelburne, Ont., who was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Sharushan Ravendiran, 19, from Brampton, was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime, while Nantjigga Naveenthirara, 22, from Mississauga, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused will appear in Orangeville court in December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

