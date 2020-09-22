Menu

September 26 – Living Sounds Hearing Centre

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted September 22, 2020 12:08 pm

Hearing loss can happen to anyone at any age, affecting you and your loved ones’ quality of life. That’s why early detection and treatment is so important.
Don’t miss Talk To the Experts on Saturday, September 26th at noon with Living Sounds Hearing Centre.
Catch Tania Gora, a registered audiologist, as she discusses the early signs of hearing loss and the incredible new advancements in hearing aid technology. Tune in Saturday on 630 CHED or visit LivingSounds.ca to learn more.

