Crime

Expert says U.S. trends suggest Manitoba’s shoplifting rates also on the rise

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 11:03 am
Shoplifting is on the rise across North America, says one expert.
Shoplifting is on the rise across North America, says one expert. Getty Images

As the province prepares to release details on its new Retail Crime Task Force, one expert says Manitoba retailers likely saw record losses from theft in 2019.

Loss prevention expert Stephen O’Keefe told 680 CJOB the shrinkage rate in the United States grew to a record high last year — from 1.38 per cent to 1.62 per cent — and if Manitoba is following the same trend, 2019 didn’t look great for local businesses.

Business owners, law enforcement meeting in Winnipeg Friday to tackle retail theft

“We are experiencing the same type of activity and we’re expecting our shrinkage is likely similar to the U.S. experience,” he said, noting that Canada tends to mirror trends south of the border.

“Police have been reluctant to process shoplifting cases because the courts won’t take them, and then the police have a slower response time because they know they’re not going to prosecute.”

Manitoba’s justice minister will give an update on the province’s Retail Crime Task Force at 11 a.m.

