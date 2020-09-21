Nova Scotia to present recommendations of Northwood review

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is set to release findings into its review of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax.

During the outbreak, 345 people at Northwood Manor got sick from the disease — 246 residents and 99 staff members — and 53 people died at the facility.

The review was completed under the Quality-improvement Information Protection Act and was led by Dr. Chris Lata, an infectious disease consultant, and Lynn Stevenson, former associate deputy minister of health in British Columbia.

The recommendations in the report will not be binding.

1:54 NSGEU report lists factors union says contributed to Northwood COVID-19 outbreak NSGEU report lists factors union says contributed to Northwood COVID-19 outbreak

Families of those who died in the largest long-term care facility in Atlantic Canada have repeatedly called for a public inquiry to hear what the province can do to prevent outbreaks in the future.

Health Minister Randy Delorey will deliver the recommendations at 1 p.m. AT.