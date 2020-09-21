Menu

Education

5 people test positive for coronavirus at University of Alberta residence

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 11:37 am
File: The University of Alberta campus in Edmonton.
File: The University of Alberta campus in Edmonton. Files / Global News

A confirmed outbreak of COVID-19 at a student residence on the main campus of the University of Alberta means there will be no varsity athletics activities on the campus for the next 14 days.

A statement from the university in Edmonton says five members of the men’s residence of St. Joseph’s College have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Coronavirus: What schools in Alberta have COVID-19 outbreaks

They are isolating, along with the 14 other men living at the residence, and the university says areas the five have had access to are being sanitized and deep cleaned.

Health Matters: A 'deep clean' in the era of COVID-19
Health Matters: A ‘deep clean’ in the era of COVID-19

The website for the residence says, along with spiritual direction and daily mass, the residence is also a leader of the university’s intramural sports program.

Story continues below advertisement

The university says it doesn’t know which sports may have been specifically affected, but is shutting down in-person varsity athletics for the next two weeks.

It says individuals who may have been exposed will be contacted by health officials.

Read more: What it means when companies ‘deep clean’ in the era of COVID-19

The statement says all other residences at the University of Alberta are considered safe and the risk of exposure is low.

Alberta’s last COVID-19 update reported 1,424 active cases and 255 deaths.

